Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
NEW YORK Feb 17 Hedge fund Paulson & Co kept its stake unchanged in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust, for a fifth consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter of 2014, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.
New York-based Paulson & Co., led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned more than 10.2 million shares worth $1.16 billion on Dec. 31, in the ETF. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chris Reese)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's USD700m 8.875% perpetual additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes a final long-term rating of 'B-'. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB'/Negative, Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'bb', Support Rat