NEW YORK Feb 17 Hedge fund Paulson & Co kept its stake unchanged in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust, for a fifth consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter of 2014, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

New York-based Paulson & Co., led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned more than 10.2 million shares worth $1.16 billion on Dec. 31, in the ETF. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chris Reese)