NEW YORK Feb 16 Hedge fund Paulson & Co lowered
its stake in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund in
the fourth quarter of 2015 as bullion prices fell to the lowest
level in nearly six years, a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, owned 5.78 million shares worth $585.9 million on Dec.
31, in the SPDR Gold Trust, according to the 13F-HR
filing.
That was down from 9.2 million shares in the three months
before.
