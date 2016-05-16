May 16 Hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its stake in
the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust in
the first quarter of 2016, a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission showed on Monday.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, owned 4.8 million shares worth $561.7 million on March
31 in the ETF, according to the 13F-HR filing.
The fund also cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd in the
quarter to 15.2 million sponsored ADRs from 22.9 million ADRs.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
Diane Craft)