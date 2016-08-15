(Recasts; adds market background, comment, Paulson & Co filing)
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK Aug 15 Soros Fund Management LLC
sharply cut its shares in gold in the second quarter, when
bullion prices rose to two-year highs, regulatory filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.
The fund, which returned to the world's biggest gold
exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust in the first
quarter of 2016 after a three-year absence, sharply cut his
stake in the second quarter.
Billionaire financier George Soros' fund reduced its
holdings in SPDR Gold Trust to 240,000 shares worth $30.4
million, from 1.05 million shares worth $123.5 million in the
first quarter.
Soros also drastically cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp
to 1.07 million shares worth $22.9 million, from 19.4
million shares in the first three months of 2016, the filing
showed.
"Investors have been more proactive cutting holdings in the
miners, some of whom have drastically outperformed the
underlying in the first half of the year," said Tai Wong,
director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
"It may not suggest that they are necessarily bearish gold
but rather taking opportune profit."
The move came as spot gold prices rose 7 percent in
the second quarter, following a 16 percent surge in the first
quarter, the strongest in nearly three decades as expectations
for a U.S. interest rate hike faded.
Prices rallied in June, when the United Kingdom voted to
leave the European Union.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by John Paulson, kept its
stake in SPDR Gold Trust unchanged in the second quarter at 4.78
million shares worth $603.9 million. They were worth nearly $562
million in the first quarter, a May 13F filing showed.
Paulson held stakes unchanged in IAMGOLD Corp and
RandGold Resources, and cut them in AngloGold Ashanti
and NovaGold Resources Inc, the filings showed.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Tom Brown, Bernard
Orr)