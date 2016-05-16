May 16 Soros Fund Management LLC returned to
gold investments in the first quarter after staying away for two
quarters, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission showed on Monday as the metal saw its biggest
quarterly rally in nearly three decades.
The fund returned to invest in Barrick Gold Corp
after dissolving its stake in the company in the third quarter
of last year.
It bought 1.05 million shares in SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's biggest gold exchanged-traded fund (ETF), valued at
about $123.5 million, while it bought nearly 19.4 million shares
in Barrick Gold at a value of $263.7 million, the filing showed.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
Bernard Orr)