NEW YORK May 16 Billionaire investor George
Soros, who has been warning that the 2008 financial crisis could
be repeated due to China's economic slowdown, on Monday
disclosed his doubled wager against the S&P 500 in the first
quarter.
Soros Fund Management said it owned a 2.1-million-share
"put" option in the SPDR S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF)
which tracks the benchmark U.S. stock index. That was up from
about 1 million shares in the option in the fourth quarter, it
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Soros also disclosed owning 51,700 shares in the ETF, up
from 8,1000 shares in the fourth quarter.
Put options, generally considered bearish bets, give the
holder the right to sell shares at a specific price by a certain
date. Calls, generally considered bullish bets, give the holder
the right to buy shares at a specific price.
Hedge-fund SEC disclosures are backward-looking and come out
45 days after the end of each quarter. Still, the filings offer
a glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as investment
opportunities.
In the first quarter, Soros, who once called gold "the
ultimate bubble," resumed buying the precious metal after a
three-year hiatus, adding 1.05 million shares in SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's biggest gold exchanged-traded fund, valued
at about $123.5 million.
A spokesman for Soros declined to comment.
