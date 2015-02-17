NEW YORK Feb 17 Soros Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27 pct in the fourth quarter of 2014, from the third quarter, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

The fund no longer held a stake in Barrick Gold Corp in the fourth quarter, after owning 483,570 shares in the third quarter, the filing showed.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)