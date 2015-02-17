BRIEF-FBR & Co Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $32.5 million versus $17.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 17 Soros Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27 pct in the fourth quarter of 2014, from the third quarter, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.
The fund no longer held a stake in Barrick Gold Corp in the fourth quarter, after owning 483,570 shares in the third quarter, the filing showed.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Q1 revenue $32.5 million versus $17.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co- announced an order from AE Energia for fast, digital power in Angola Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pDWtvJ) Further company coverage: