BOSTON Aug 12 Billionaire investor Daniel
Loeb's hedge fund Third Point added new bets in the energy and
information technology sectors with investments in Whiting
Petroleum Corp., Facebook and Activision Blizzard
Inc, according to regulatory filings on Friday.
Third Point, which invests roughly $16 billion and is widely
followed because of its years of strong returns, also made new
bets on Tesoro Petroleum and Devon Energy Corp.
Last month Loeb wrote to investors that savvy bets on the energy
market had helped the portfolio gain 4.6 percent in the second
quarter, beating the broader Standard & Poor's stock market.
"We came into the year with a short credit portfolio that we
reversed sharply in February, getting long over $1B in energy
credit," Third Point said in its latest quarterly letter to
clients. Loeb also said he sold out of Amgen because he
saw better opportunities in other companies.
Among Loeb's biggest holdings, he cut his stake in Dow
Chemical Co by 20 percent as the firm sold 5 million
shares. At the end of the second quarter he owned 20 million
shares.
Third Point made nearly two dozen new investments in U.S.
stocks, which were revealed in quarterly 13F filings made with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The filings show what stocks funds owned at the end of the
last quarter.
Third Point also exited Signet Jewelers, a widely
owned stock that fell 34 percent in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)