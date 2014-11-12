By David Randall
NEW YORK Nov 12 Sears Holding Corp
made a huge splash last week when it said it might spin off
hundreds of its stores as a real estate investment trust. But
the struggling retailer's move to tap into a surging commercial
property market comes as the sector looks increasingly rich.
The temptation is understandable. REITs, those formed around
retail properties in particular, have been one of the
post-financial crisis stars. The reason: juicy dividends. And,
of course, six years of low-interest rate policy from the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which have pushed bond yields to historic lows.
The S&P 1500 Retail REIT industry group, which
includes the likes of mall and shopping plaza owners Simon
Property Group Inc., Macerich Co. and National
Retail Properties Inc., delivered a total return of
nearly 500 percent since March 2009. That's more than double the
return of the wider stock market.
This year alone, the benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT index has
surged 26 percent compared with 10 percent for the S&P 500.
Yet, just as Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert considers diving
into this game, fund managers and analysts in the sector worry
that the best days for publicly traded REITs are now behind them
because they are too expensive.
"We're turning over rocks for opportunities, but it's clear
that REITs are not cheap," said Joel Beam, manager of the
Forward Income Opportunity fund.
Beam is not alone. The average equity income fund now holds
7.8 percent of its portfolio in REITs, according to Lipper, the
same percentage as in 2009.
FED THREAT
A top risk for the group is the Fed, which is widely
expected to start raising interest rates next year for the first
time since the recession.
Investors have been drawn into REITs by dividend yields that
now average 3.5 percent, more than a full percentage point above
the yield on safer assets such as the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note and roughly a half-point higher than
the yield on investment grade corporate bonds.
As such, shares of REITs are highly sensitive to any hint
that interest rates could rise, a prospect that would make bonds
more attractive by comparison.
In 2013, for instance, the S&P 1500 Retail REIT industry
group fell 21 percent during the three months of the so-called
"Taper Tantrum," which erupted following hints by the Fed that
it would end its bond-buying stimulus program - and pivot toward
a tighter monetary policy.
REITs have since recovered to record highs. But analysts say
that rich valuations, at a time when the expanding U.S. economy
should send interest rates higher, mean that another significant
drop could be in the making.
The group is also substantially more levered than most other
stocks. The average long-term debt-to-equity multiple among the
22 members of the S&P retail REIT industry group is 143.2
compared with just 94.7 for the S&P 500 as a whole.
Higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs for new or
refinanced debt, a factor that will further impede profit
growth.
To be sure, some analysts say that certain REITs could do
well, even in a rising interest rate environment - largely
because they could pass on costs to their tenants in the form
of rising rents.
A lack of new supply in the REIT market, as well as concerns
that the European Union economy is in recession, should keep a
floor on any price declines if rates were to rise, said
Alexander Goldfarb, a senior REIT analyst at Sandler O'Neill.
PRICEY
But even Goldfarb sees valuations stretched for several of
the companies he covers.
Added Todd Lukasik, a Morningstar analyst: "REITs look to be
on average about 10 percent over-valued...what we've seen
recently is that on days when you have a big movement upward in
the yield of the 10 year Treasury, you get a pretty noticeable
decline in REIT stock prices."
Income fund managers, too, say that they are put off by high
valuations in the sector.
REITs now trade at an average of 23 times cash flow, Beam,
the Forward fund manager said, compared with their historical
average of 16 times. Should interest rates rise, he added, it
will be "a little bit scary."
