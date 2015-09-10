BRIEF-Southside Bancshares increases cash dividend to $0.28/common share
* Southside Bancshares, Inc. Increases the cash dividend and declares cash dividend and stock dividend
Sept 10 Broker and research provider Investment Technology Group Inc appointed Nick Johnston managing director and head of European sales trading.
Johnston, based in London, joins from Barclays Capital. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Southside Bancshares, Inc. Increases the cash dividend and declares cash dividend and stock dividend
* Enerflex reports first quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend