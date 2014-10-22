BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Investor AB :
* Says net asset value amounted to sek 246,801 m. (sek 324 per share) on september 30
* Says Molnlycke Health Care made its first capital distribution to Investor, amounting to EUR 130 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction