BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
STOCKHOLM, March 27 March 27 (Reuters) - INVESTOR AB : * Acquires Permobil * Investor has signed an agreement to acquire the Timra (Sweden) based medical technology company Permobil from Nordic Capital Fund V for an enterprise value of SEK 5.1 bn * In 2012, sales and EBITDA (pro forma for acquired units) amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 bn. and SEK 350 m. respectively. Over the past decade, annual sales growth has averaged 8 percent. * Investor expects to inject approximately SEK 3.5 bn. in equity financing. The remainder will be financed by external debt and equity participation by the board, management and other key individuals (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Announced on Friday FY revenue of 15.2 million euros ($16.23 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: