STOCKHOLM, July 18 INVESTOR AB : * Altor and Investor to divest the majority of Lindorff to Nordic Capital * Says Altor and Investor will retain a maximum EUR 315 m. in equity in

Lindorff, of which Investor will hold 58 percent * Says have signed an agreement to divest the majority of their holdings in

Lindorff to Nordic Capital for an enterprise value of EUR 2.3 bn * The positive impact on Investor's net asset value is estimated at SEK 3.3 bn