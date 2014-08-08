BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
STOCKHOLM Aug 8 INVESTOR AB : * Eqt greater China sells Taiwan based gala tv * has sold Gala TV Corporation, cable TV channel operator in Taiwan, to Yung-tsai Investment Co. Ltd, an investment vehicle jointly owned by WANG Yung-tsai, WANG Weng-Tsao and WONG Wen-Yuan
* Govt plans to raise 4 trln yen from second share sale (Adds finance ministry comment in paragraph 8)