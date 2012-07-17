STOCKHOLM, July 17 The head of Investor AB
, which holds a controlling stake in several big
Swedish companies, described the global economy as "chilly" on
Tuesday and forecast sub-par growth around the world for some
time ahead.
The highly uncertain European macro situation is affecting
the real economy, and the U.S. seems to be slowing too, Borje
Ekholm, chief executive of Investor, said.
A hard or soft landing to the Chinese economy's current
slowdown will also hurt.
"The increased integration of the global economy results in
a synchronized slowdown around the world," Ekholm said in the
second-quarter report from Investor, controlled by Sweden's
powerful Wallenberg family.
"Yes, chilly indeed!"
Investor, which owns a controlling stake in engineering firm
Atlas Copco, telecom equipment maker Ericsson
and appliances maker Electrolux among
others, saw the value of its assets shrink 2 percent in the
first half of the year to 154.9 billion crowns ($22 billion).
Sweden has been an island of relative calm during the
current crisis and banking group SEB, the only company
controlled by Investor to report so far in the second quarter,
posted strong results on Monday.
Ekholm was sceptical about policy-makers' attempts to dampen
the current crisis, saying large injections of liquidity
undertaken by central banks around the world do not help the
real economy, but he said there were opportunities for long-term
investors.
"I do not believe the world, not even Europe, will go under
this time either, but we must be prepared for a longer period of
weaker global growth," he said.
($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Stephen Powell)