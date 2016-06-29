By Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, June 29
high-profile battle for control of Viacom Inc to rally
support for their campaigns against dual-class share structures
which give founders and insiders outsized voting rights.
Mercy Investment Services is partnering with Missionary
Oblates, a Roman Catholic congregation in Washington, to submit
a proposal in September to collapse the dual class shares at
Viacom.
The socially responsible investor is going to start reaching
out to shareholders next month in hopes that the public feuding
at the company will help win support for the proposal, said
Donna Meyer, director of shareholder advocacy at Mercy. Mercy
presented a similar proposal by Missionary Oblates last February
but it was rejected.
"This is really big news, so no one should say to me 'I
don't know Viacom,'" Meyer said.
Similarly, the Council for Institutional Investors, an
influential group of top U.S. pension plans, is using Viacom as
a "top talking point," to urge members to take a stronger stance
against companies adopting the dual class structure, said Ken
Bertsch, executive director of the trade association.
Investor concern about dual class companies, in which only
one class of investors has voting rights, has been increasing as
a growing number of companies are adopting this structure when
they go public, Bertsch said. In March, the Council for
Institutional Investors adopted a policy that all investors in
IPOs should have equal voting rights.
There have been eight proposals to collapse the dual share
class at S&P 500 companies so far this year, up from zero in
2012, according to proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder
Services.
Ending the special voting rights is usually impossible
without support from the insiders who benefit from the dual
class structures. Defenders of the structure argue that it
allows management, often founders, to focus on long-term
performance.
The Viacom situation, where the company's Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman is questioning the mental competence of
93-year-old Sumner Redstone, shows the need for a sunset
provision on this kind of structure, said Jon Lukomnik,
executive director of New York-based Investor Responsibility
Research Center Institute.
"Even if you were to accept the rationale that you have a
visionary leader, there is a point at which that changes," said
Lukomnik.
A Viacom spokesman declined to comment. The company said in
its 2015 proxy statement that the board periodically reviews the
structure and believes it has helped protect the company from
short-term pressures.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Tom Brown)