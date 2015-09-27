(Adds comment from Morgan Stanley executive)
By Suzanne Barlyn
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 27 A new type of
disclosure about various fees that investors shell out to
maintain brokerage accounts will promote a better understanding
of those charges and provide a tool for comparing companies,
U.S. state securities regulators said on Sunday.
The model fee disclosure, introduced on Sunday by the North
American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), aims to
standardize how U.S. firms present information about everything
from annual brokerage account fees to charges for falling below
minimum balances.
Service and maintenance fees have long been a source of
confusion for investors. Among the problems: there is little
consistency among companies about how they disclose such fees,
which some may also charge for postage and transferring accounts
to other firms.
NASAA, a group of securities regulators from U.S. states,
Canada and Mexico, unveiled the new standardized disclosure
format at its annual meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The group
collaborated with securities industry trade groups and Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog, the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA), among others, to develop the
simplified format.
NASAA officials, who have studied disclosures from thousands
of companies since last year, found that some firms had buried
the information within 40-page documents, while others used
charts that did not make sense, Carol Foehl, associate director
of the Massachusetts Securities Division, in a presentation
about the group's project.
"If this exercise was difficult for the regulators, how was
the average investor supposed to find the information?" said
Foehl.
Many investors are unaware that their brokerages charge
fees to maintain and service brokerage accounts. Nearly 30
percent of almost 1,100 investors who participated in a recent
NASAA survey said their firm did not impose such charges.
Another 25 percent said they did not know whether they were
being charged.
More than half of investors who were aware of the fees did
not know the amounts their firms charged, NASAA said.
The model disclosure, which is voluntary for companies, is a
plain-language document designed so that investors can easily
eyeball the amounts for different types of service and
maintenance fees, as well as their frequencies. NASAA recommends
that companies include a link on their website home pages that
directs users to the disclosure.
Morgan Stanley is among the first firms to use the new
disclosure, which it was able to customize for various types of
clients and accounts, James Fontanilla, an executive director
with the firm's legal and compliance department, said on Sunday.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Nick Zieminski)