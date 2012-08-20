* Large investors unconvinced SWFs will join new body
* Foreign investors crucial for shareholder engagement
By Raji Menon
LONDON, Aug 20 Some of Britain's largest
investors say plans for a new investor body to improve
relationships between shareholders and UK companies are doomed
unless "notoriously low-profile" sovereign wealth funds (SWF)
including Norway and Qatar take part.
Economist John Kay is leading calls for the creation of a
new institutional investors' forum to kill off a 'get rich
quick' investment culture and help shareholders engage with
companies more effectively.
Tensions between big companies and their shareholders have
intensified in recent months, as investors voted down pay
proposals in big companies including WPP, Aviva,
Cairn Energy and Pendragon.
The backlash, dubbed the "shareholder spring", has cost the
jobs of executives such as Aviva boss Andrew Moss, and
Sly Bailey, head of newspaper group Trinity Mirror.
Kay wants the new independent body to encourage non-UK
investors such as SWFs to engage in collective action with other
large investors to boost their influence over company strategy.
But participants are sceptical that these secretive funds
will lend their support to such proposals, rendering the
initiative next to useless in a sector already teeming with
lobby groups and committees.
"I am unconvinced any new forum will see government agencies
and SWFs joining together," said Robert Talbut, chief investment
officer of Royal London Asset Management and chairman of the
Association of British Insurers' (ABI) Investment Committee,
whose members account for about a fifth of the UK stock market
SWFs have emerged as one of the biggest investors in the UK,
pumping in some $68 billion or 17 percent of overall investments
over 2005-2011. Overall, SWFs hold around $5 trillion in assets.
SWFs - which generally shun the limelight - hit the
headlines during the financial crisis, most notably when British
bank Barclays raised 7 billion pounds from Qatar and
Abu Dhabi investors to avoid a government bailout.
"These organisations are notoriously low-profile and I am
not sure they would be particularly prepared to be involved in
another forum," added Talbut.
MORE POWER
"The key is how do we get all sovereign wealth fund
investors such as the Qataris or the Norwegian fund to engage to
give us more power," said Sacha Sadan, director of corporate
governance at Legal & General Investment Management, which holds
around 4 percent of the UK stock market.
"The UK has many investor forums such as the ABI, the
National Association of Pension Funds and the Investment
Management Association which do a good job, but are mainly
traditional with the NAPF representing pension funds, the ABI
insurance and IMA investment firms. We need to engage with our
new investor base who are just as important," he added.
In last month's report, Kay said the new body would allow
for shareholder discussions on company strategy and corporate
governance, as well as specific issues at particular companies.
The Stewardship Code introduced in the UK in 2010 demands
shareholders scrutinise company boards on strategy and policy,
but the new investor body mooted by Kay will allow all large UK
investors a platform to collaborate, giving momentum to
shareholders' engagement, Sadan said.
Talbut noted that while some SWFs held conversations with
other large shareholders on an "ad-hoc" basis, there were no
signs of them doing so on a more routine basis.
"We don't get the impression that they want to materially
change their policy at the moment," he said.
The Norwegian Government Pension Fund declined to comment,
while the Qatar Investment Authority was not immediately
available for comment.
Corporate governance adviser Pensions and Investment
Research Consultants (Pirc) said the international ownership of
UK companies meant it was important to convince foreign
investors to work with their UK counterparts.
"If we don't make cross-border collaboration work, there is
a theoretical danger that overseas investors will influence the
governance of UK plcs in a way that is not in line with domestic
best practice," a Pirc spokesman added.
Pirc advises pension funds and fund managers with combined
assets of over 1.5 trillion pounds.