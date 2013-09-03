(Corrects spelling of name in paragraph 2)
By Rachel Armstrong and Nishant Kumar
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 3 Expert networks - a
matchmaking service linking investors such as hedge funds with
company insiders - are under scrutiny from regulators in the
United States, but are expanding across Asia, where the market
for corporate intelligence is less transparent.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged over
three dozen people and firms as part of a broad investigation
into ties between investors and expert networks that has
uncovered insider trading and helped trigger the high-profile
fall of Raj Rajaratnam's Galleon hedge fund.
Those cases have bruised confidence in expert networks in
the United States, and some clients have stopped using the
service for fear of falling foul of regulators. But in Asia,
where regulators have yet to pay the industry much attention,
the service is thriving - fertile ground where emerging market
investors are willing to pay for inside knowledge on company
supply chains, key personnel moves or regulatory shifts.
"The fastest sales process has been in Asia," said David
Legg, managing director of Asia and Europe for Gerson Lehrman
Group (GLG), the biggest player in the industry. GLG says it has
tripled its Asia revenue in the past three years. Several local
firms have also entered the market.
Legg says a relative lack of transparency in Asian markets
means investors are much less willing to rely solely on research
from investment banks and brokerages. "In London and New York,
you get a lot of people who say: 'Look, I can rely on some
banking analyst on the sell-side to help me figure out
something'; In Asia, nobody believes that".
The growth of expert networks across Asia equips the
region's struggling hedge fund industry with a key information
service, while presenting regulators and companies with a new
challenge - how to police this paid-for exchange of information.
According to people interviewed by Reuters, few companies in
Asia are aware that their employees may be speaking to investors
through a middle-man, and being paid for it.
Capvision, the biggest expert network group in China, said
it has tripled in size over the past 3-4 years and now employs
close to 200 people. It says it can connect clients with more
than 60,000 "knowledge consultants" across all major industries.
"We have been fortunate enough to be in one of the fastest
growing markets in the world and were able to capitalise on the
fact that information flow in China has always been fairly
un-transparent," said Kai Hong, a former Bain & Co consultant
who co-founded the business in 2006.
DATING GAME
Expert networks are similar to dating agencies that match
couples based on their compatibility criteria. They build a
database of company executives, policy experts and academics,
whose services are offered to investors interested in tapping
this expertise. They make money by taking a slice of the fee the
clients pay for talking to the expert.
Expert networks and hedge funds that Reuters spoke to said
experts are paid anywhere from $300 to more than $3,000 an hour,
depending on their area of expertise.
The networks don't say how much revenue they are generating.
GLG said it has around 400 institutional investor clients across
Asia, as well as clients at strategy consultancies, hedge funds,
banks, companies and private equity firms.
The primary research industry, which is mainly expert
networks but also includes some market research firms, was worth
$466 million last year, according to Integrity Research, which
monitors the independent research industry. The networks don't
offer any regional revenue breakdown, though GLG's Legg said
investors tend to spend more on their services per dollar
invested in the region compared to the United States.
SUPPLY CHAINS
Vick Aggarwala is an 'expert'.
He is president of Supreme Components International, a
Singapore-based distributor of high-end electronics to Samsung
Electronics, Sony Corp and other big
technology companies, and he speaks several times a month to
investors and bank analysts he was introduced to through GLG.
"We know what the trends are, we know what manufacturers are
doing in terms of pricing, the inventory channel, whether their
lead times are stretching out or coming down," he said, adding
people in his position know which emerging markets are doing
well, and what is anticipated in the coming quarters.
That's the kind of intelligence investors hope will give
them a steer as to which companies will sell more smartphones or
TVs in the next few months. That helps them position themselves
in the market, betting on which way share prices may go.
Aggarwala says he follows strict protocol when talking to
investors so as not to let slip any confidential information.
Expert networks say their rules of engagement mean they help
prevent, rather than encourage, insider trading.
"The last place you'd want to be if you want to get into
insider trading is on an expert network platform where it's
obvious to the regulator or anybody else who wants to inquire
exactly who you spoke with, when, and what the topic was," said
GLG's Legg.
Others, however, question why investors would spend so much
money for an hour of a senior executive's time if the
information doesn't give them an inside edge.
Paul Sheehan, former CEO of hedge fund Thaddeus Capital in
Hong Kong, said he blocked all networks when they tried
contacting his firm. "I did not want to be associated with them
because it was very clear to me that what they were offering was
a major compliance risk," he said.
Another hedge fund manager in Hong Kong, who didn't want to
be named, said he had regularly used the networks, but does so
less nowadays. "What you think is your special adviser is not
yours," the fund manager said. "He's someone many people are
calling and he's generally answering the same questions."
GENERALS, MINISTERS ...
Philippa Allen, CEO of ComplianceAsia, a regulation
consulting firm, said that since the insider dealing scandals in
the United States, expert networks themselves and their large
institutional clients had become more selective in the experts
they sought, with many investors avoiding those working at
public listed companies, due to the heightened regulatory risks.
"They are trying to sort of put some distance between very
current information and the information they receive. That's
become a lot more common. It's actually being driven by the
expert networks themselves," she said.
Insight Alpha, a network focused on India and Southeast
Asia, says on its website how it can put investors in touch with
CEOs, army generals, cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and market
regulators, among others. It says it has firm rules on avoiding
conflicts of interest.
Regulators in Asia have yet to get to grips in dealing with
any such conflicts.
"It's just not an area that Asian governments have really
wanted to prosecute and look into. A lot of countries don't even
have data privacy rules in place yet," said ComplianceAsia's
Allen.
Sanford Bragg, CEO of Integrity Research, said some local
law enforcement agencies are now paying more attention. "I've
heard of a small China-based expert network, which is no longer
around, setting up consultations with government officials," he
said, adding the network ran into trouble when it was found the
officials received perks in exchange for information.
For the networks' experts, the growth in these platforms can
mean a significant income supplement.
An academic at a China business school, who also has links
to the financial services industry, said he was paid more than
$100,000 last year for work he got through GLG. "In the old
days, a lot of expert networks involved company insiders leaking
information ahead of earnings releases," said the academic,
declining to be named. "That's illegal, and it seems to me it
would be very difficult to do today."
For some investors, though, the risks of using the networks
outweigh the potential rewards.
"Do they (networks) listen to the actual calls between the
experts and manager? Do they report it for compliance purposes?
This would be a technologically simple thing to do," said
Sheehan, the former Thaddeus Capital CEO.
"So, ask yourself: Why don't they do it? They don't want to
find out what's really going on."
