(Adds additional comments from GLG, context)
By Rachel Armstrong and Nishant Kumar
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 3 Expert networks - a
matchmaking service that connects investors with industry
experts - are under scrutiny from regulators in the United
States, but are expanding across Asia where the market for
corporate intelligence is less transparent.
The industry's reputation took a hit in the United States,
after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged more than
three dozen people and firms as part of a broad investigation
into ties between investors and expert networks. The cases
uncovered examples of insider trading and helped trigger the
high-profile fall of Raj Rajaratnam's Galleon hedge fund.
Those cases bruised confidence in the industry and caused
some U.S. clients to stop using the service for fear of falling
foul of regulators.
But in Asia, demand for corporate intelligence is surging
and the industry is growing strongly. No high-profile hedge fund
case has stigmatized the industry as it has in the United States
and expert networks themselves say the region, with its weaker
disclosure requirements, is well suited to their services.
Indeed, hedge fund investors say Asian regulators have yet
to pay the industry much attention in a part of the world where
emerging market investors are paying top dollar for knowledge of
company supply chains, key personnel moves or regulatory shifts.
"The fastest sales process has been in Asia," said David
Legg, managing director of Asia and Europe for Gerson Lehrman
Group (GLG), the biggest player in the industry.
GLG says it has tripled its Asia revenue in the past three
years, while several local firms have also entered the market.
Legg says a relative lack of transparency in Asian markets
means investors are much less willing to rely solely on research
from investment banks and brokerages. "In London and New York,
you get a lot of people who say: 'Look, I can rely on some
banking analyst on the sell-side to help me figure out
something'; In Asia, nobody believes that."
GLG said in a follow-up statement that the firm followed
strict, global compliance standards and that hedge funds were a
small part of the company's client base.
"The vast majority of our experts are academics, consultants
and executives who run their own businesses - not company
insiders," GLG said.
Some expert networks, as the U.S. cases revealed, employ
people who are currently on staff at a company that customers
are interested in learning more about.
According to people interviewed by Reuters, few companies in
Asia are aware that their employees may be speaking to investors
through a middle-man, and being paid for it.
The growth of expert networks across Asia equips the
region's struggling hedge fund industry with a key information
service, while presenting regulators and companies with a new
challenge - how to police this paid-for exchange of information.
Capvision, the biggest expert network group in China, said
it had tripled in size over the past 3-4 years and now employed
close to 200 people. It says it can connect clients with more
than 60,000 "knowledge consultants" across all major industries.
"We have been fortunate enough to be in one of the fastest
growing markets in the world and were able to capitalise on the
fact that information flow in China has always been fairly
un-transparent," said Kai Hong, a former Bain & Co consultant
who co-founded the business in 2006.
DATING GAME
Expert networks are similar to dating agencies that match
couples based on their compatibility criteria. They build a
database of company executives, policy experts and academics,
whose services are offered to investors interested in tapping
this expertise. They make money by taking a slice of the fee the
clients pay for talking to the expert.
Expert networks and hedge funds that Reuters spoke to said
experts are paid anywhere from $300 to more than $3,000 an hour,
depending on their area of expertise.
The networks don't say how much revenue they are generating.
GLG said it had around 400 institutional investor clients across
Asia, as well as clients at strategy consultancies, hedge funds,
banks, companies and private equity firms.
The primary research industry, which is mainly expert
networks but also includes some market research firms, was worth
$466 million last year, according to Integrity Research, which
monitors the independent research industry. The networks don't
offer any regional revenue breakdown, though GLG's Legg said
investors tended to spend more on their services per dollar
invested in the region compared to the United States.
SUPPLY CHAINS
Vick Aggarwala is an 'expert'.
He is president of Supreme Components International, a
Singapore-based distributor of high-end electronics to Samsung
Electronics, Sony Corp and other big
technology companies, and he speaks several times a month to
investors and bank analysts he was introduced to through GLG.
"We know what the trends are, we know what manufacturers are
doing in terms of pricing, the inventory channel, whether their
lead times are stretching out or coming down," he said, adding
people in his position know which emerging markets are doing
well, and what is anticipated in the coming quarters.
That's the kind of intelligence investors hope will give
them a steer as to which companies will sell more smartphones or
TVs in the next few months. That helps them position themselves
in the market, betting on which way share prices may go.
Aggarwala says he follows strict protocol when talking to
investors so as not to let slip any confidential information.
Expert networks say their rules of engagement mean they help
prevent, rather than encourage, insider trading.
"The last place you'd want to be if you want to get into
insider trading is on an expert network platform where it's
obvious to the regulator or anybody else who wants to inquire
exactly who you spoke with, when, and what the topic was," said
GLG's Legg.
Others, however, question why investors would spend so much
money for an hour of a senior executive's time if the
information doesn't give them an inside edge.
Paul Sheehan, former CEO of hedge fund Thaddeus Capital in
Hong Kong, said he blocked all networks when they tried
contacting his firm. "I did not want to be associated with them
because it was very clear to me that what they were offering was
a major compliance risk," he said.
Another hedge fund manager in Hong Kong, who didn't want to
be named, said he had regularly used the networks, but does so
less nowadays. "What you think is your special adviser is not
yours," the fund manager said. "He's someone many people are
calling and he's generally answering the same questions."
GENERALS, MINISTERS ...
Philippa Allen, CEO of ComplianceAsia, a regulation
consulting firm, said that since the insider dealing scandals in
the United States, expert networks themselves and their large
institutional clients had become more selective in the experts
they sought, with many investors avoiding those working at
public listed companies, due to the heightened regulatory risks.
"They are trying to sort of put some distance between very
current information and the information they receive. That's
become a lot more common. It's actually being driven by the
expert networks themselves," she said.
Insight Alpha, a network focused on India and Southeast
Asia, says on its website how it can put investors in touch with
CEOs, army generals, cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and market
regulators, among others. It says it has firm rules on avoiding
conflicts of interest.
Regulators in Asia have yet to get to grips in dealing with
any such conflicts.
"It's just not an area that Asian governments have really
wanted to prosecute and look into. A lot of countries don't even
have data privacy rules in place yet," said ComplianceAsia's
Allen.
Sanford Bragg, CEO of Integrity Research, said some local
law enforcement agencies were now paying more attention. "I've
heard of a small China-based expert network, which is no longer
around, setting up consultations with government officials," he
said, adding the network ran into trouble when it was found the
officials received perks in exchange for information.
For the networks' experts, the growth in these platforms can
mean a significant income supplement.
An academic at a China business school, who also has links
to the financial services industry, said he was paid more than
$100,000 last year for work he got through GLG. "In the old
days, a lot of expert networks involved company insiders leaking
information ahead of earnings releases," said the academic,
declining to be named. "That's illegal, and it seems to me it
would be very difficult to do today."
For some investors, though, the risks of using the networks
outweigh the potential rewards.
"Do they (networks) listen to the actual calls between the
experts and manager? Do they report it for compliance purposes?
This would be a technologically simple thing to do," said
Sheehan, the former Thaddeus Capital CEO.
"So, ask yourself: Why don't they do it? They don't want to
find out what's really going on."
For its part, GLG said: "In contrast to the 'informal'
research that occurs outside GLG, each call is logged with
compliance and supervisory tools provided to every client firm."
(Editing by Michael Flaherty, Ian Geoghegan and Mark Bendeich)