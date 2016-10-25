JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 South Africa's bourse
operator, JSE Ltd, on Tuesday publicly censured
billionaire Christo Wiese's venture Invicta Holdings
for breaches of its listing rules related to last year's share
buyback.
The JSE Ltd, which runs Africa's biggest and most liquid
stock exchange, said the rebuke was linked to the September,
2015 acquisition of 1.8 million shares in Invicta by one its
subsidiaries, Humulani Marketing, from the company's two
directors.
"Despite such repurchases having been effected through the
order book operated by the JSE trading system, a prior
understanding or arrangement between Humulani and the directors
existed," the JSE said.
The censure amounts to a public rebuke of Invicta but does
not carry a fine or penalty.
Invicta, a retailer of agricultural machinery that is
controlled by Wiese, said it informed the JSE immediately on
become aware of the breach and its directors cooperated fully in
resolving it.
"The relevant transactions were cancelled and the company
reimbursed each and every cost related to the matter, including
all transaction costs, interest and legal fees," the company
said.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)