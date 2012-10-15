* To buy engineering firm in cash, share deal
* Rare acquisition by Africa company into Asia
* StanChart advises on the deal
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 South African engineering
firm Invicta Holdings said on Monday it planned to buy
Singapore's Kian Ann Engineering for about $160
million in a cash and share deal, giving it a platform in Asia.
Invicta said in a statement it will offer to buy the
distributor of heavy equipment parts and diesel engine spares
for S$0.44 a share.
Some of the Singapore firm's management will also swap their
stakes in Kian Ann for shares in Invicta, the South African
company said.
The total value is around 1.36 billion rand ($160 million),
Invicta said, adding the deal is likely to boost revenue by 20
percent.
It said it could use Kian Ann as a platform for further
expansion in Asia.
Acquisitions of Asian firms by African ones remain
relatively rare. Most deals between the regions usually involve
an Asian firm buying a presence in Africa.
Standard Chartered said it was the financial
adviser on the deal.
Shares of Invicta were up 0.4 percent at 78.10 rand in
Johannesburg at 0822 GMT.
($1 = 8.6259 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)