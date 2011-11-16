Nov 16 Singapore-based drugmaker Invida
Holdings said on Wednesday, it has acquired personal care and
formulations brands made by New Delhi-based unlisted firm
Shalaks Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum.
Invida paid about 1.27 billion rupees ($25 million) to
acquire Shalaks' brands sold in India, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal, told Reuters.
The acquired brands had annual sales of about 400 million
rupees, the source said.
The products are expected to register high growth rates in
the coming years, driven by rising disposable incomes, improved
access and increased public health awareness, Invida said in a
statement.
"This is an important strategic move for Invida, expanding
our presence in the rapidly growing Indian pharmaceutical
market," John Graham, chief executive, Invida, said.
"The acquisition of Shalaks' products positions Invida among
the top dermatology companies in India - with the significant
potential to increase this position in the coming years," he
said.
MAPE Advisory Group advised Invida on the transaction.
($1 = 50.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)