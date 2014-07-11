Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
July 11 InVision AG : * Says H1 total revenues of EUR 6.2 million, 5 percent below previous year's
level (H1 2013: EUR 6.453 million) * Says it increased its H1 EBIT by 254 percent to EUR 1.9 million versus H1 2013: EUR 0.538 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
* Company, vendor A and covenantor A who is Cheng Ngok Fai entered into spa A