(Corrects loss per share estimate in third bullet to $-0.72 from $-0.69, revenue estimate in fourth bullet to $2.9 million from $3.4 million)

Feb 15 Invitae Corp : * Announces full year 2015 financial results and 2016 business objectives * Q4 loss per share $0.76 * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $3.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 million * Says planning to deliver 50,000-70,000 billable tests and expand menu to approximately 3,000 genes by the end of 2016 * Sees to secure reimbursement by the centers for medicare and medicaid services (CMS) and from top private payers in 2016

