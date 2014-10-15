* InVivo agrees to acquire family firm Total Alimentos
* Animal-health branch plans capital increase to fund growth
PARIS, Oct 15 France's InVivo has agreed to buy
one of Brazil's largest pet food makers, the latest Western
company keen to tap into an expected rise in spending on pets in
emerging markets as consumers become wealthier.
The French agricultural group's InVivo NSA division, which
recorded sales of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in 2013/14,
will acquire Total Alimentos for an undisclosed sum from its
family owners, InVivo said on Wednesday.
Pet food is attracting interest from companies that expect
consumers in emerging markets in Latin America and Asia to spend
more money on domestic animals. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly
cited the trend as a factor in its takeover this year of
the animal-health business of Novartis.
Total Alimentos, which has annual sales of about 170 million
euros, is the joint No. 3 pet food supplier in Brazil by volume
and is also a leading player in Uruguay and Colombia, InVivo
said.
The Brazilian firm will give InVivo NSA a platform to expand
in Latin America's pet food sector after it initially developed
the business in Mexico, executives said.
"Mature markets (for pet food) are tough but in emerging
markets there is room for a challenger to become a No. 2 or No.
3 player," Thierry Blandinieres, InVivo's chief executive, told
reporters.
Total Alimentos also produces feed for the farming sector,
including aquaculture that InVivo is targetting as another
fast-growing area for animal nutrition.
CAPITAL INCREASE
The French firm, which is a grouping of more than 200
farming cooperatives, wants to double in size in the next 10
years and has set the same target for its animal health branch.
InVivo NSA is studying six other possible acquisitions,
including one in Indonesia that is close to being finalised,
further deals in South America and also targets back in France,
executives said.
To help finance its expansion, the company is talking to
potential investors to carry out a capital increase.
The capital increase, which InVivo aims to finalise in
January, would be accompanied by the raising of new debt that
together are expected to be worth about 500 million euros, they
said.
French bank Credit Agricole and farmer-controlled
investment fund Unigrains, which currently control 23 percent of
InVivo NSA and are due to cede their stakes this year under a
previous capital deal, could potentially re-invest, they said.
InVivo is also an international grain trader and its trading
branch has been developing operational links with U.S.-based
Archer Daniels Midland Co to boost its international
presence.
