Jan 27 INVL Baltic Farmland AB :

* 2014 preliminary unaudited consolidated net profit and consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders 90,700 euros (313,000 litas)

* Says profit covers financial period of company starting from company's establishment date April 29 and ending on Dec. 31, 2014

* Says equity was equal to 9.9 million euros(34.3 million litas) or 3.02 euros per share at end of 2014

* Revenue as of Dec. 31, 2014 is 230,000 euros

* Says its income and profit represent 8 months of activity as it has started its activities in end of April 2014 after split-off from Invalda LT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)