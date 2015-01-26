Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
Jan 26 INVL Technology AB
* Nasdaq Vilnius decides to suspend trading in INVL Technology AB shares Jan. 29 - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius
* The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to the undergoing reorganisation of the company - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius Source text: bit.ly/1uPQjak Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen