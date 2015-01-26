Jan 26 INVL Technology AB

* Nasdaq Vilnius decides to suspend trading in INVL Technology AB shares Jan. 29 - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to the undergoing reorganisation of the company - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius Source text: bit.ly/1uPQjak Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)