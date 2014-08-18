SYDNEY Aug 19 Australia's largest undertaker
InvoCare Ltd said on Tuesday interim net profit slid
three percent because of one-off gains the previous first half,
but sales rose as more people died and it stopped losing market
share.
Net profit came in at A$20.81 million ($19.40 million) for
the six months to June 30, compared to A$21.45 million for the
same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had, on average, forecast an A$18.70 million interim
profit.
InvoCare said its 2013 first-half profit benefited from its
decision to reverse an impairment charge. Gross sales for the
2014 first half jumped 6.8 percent to A$196.1 million.
Sydney based InvoCare, which is seen as a defensive stock
because of its exposure to Australia's ageing population, has
been making acquisitions to offset a lower than expected number
of deaths in early 2014 and shrinking market share.
(1 US dollar = 1.0728 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)