STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Investor AB, the listed investment vehicle of Sweden's Wallenberg family, said on Wednesday Johan Forssell would take over as its chief, replacing Borje Ekholm who will take the helm of a new division at the firm.

Investor said the new division would mean a clearer focus, with one division focusing on listed core holdings while the new one, Patricia Industries, would include wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Investor AB said it would sell some financial holdings over time and invest the proceeds in new wholly-owned companies.

Forssell has worked at Investor AB since 1995 and has overseen its core investments, such as engineering firm Atlas Copco and bank SEB, since 2006.

Borje Ekholm, who will leave the helm at the annual general meeting, has been chief of Investor since 2005.

(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)