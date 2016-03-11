Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
MILAN, March 11 The board of Italian tower company Inwit has backed the possible acquisition of around 1,000 towers from rival EI Towers as part of a wider deal with the Mediaset's unit, a source close to the company said on Friday.
EI Towers has offered to buy 25 percent of Inwit from controlling shareholder Telecom Italia, sources have said.
