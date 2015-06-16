MILAN, June 16 The price range for the initial
public offering of Telecom Italia's tower unit INWIT
has been narrowed to 3.50-3.65 euros per share, two market
sources said on Tuesday.
Earlier in June Telecom Italia had set an indicative price
range of 3.25-3.90 euros per share.
The books in the IPO have been fully covered, the sources
said.
Telecom Italia is looking to sell 40 percent of INWIT to
raise cash to upgrade its networks as it aims to return its
domestic business to growth.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing
by Danilo Masoni)