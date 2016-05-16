MADRID May 16 Spanish telecoms mast company Cellnex is exploring alternative acquisitions in Europe amid a stalled bidding process for Italy's INWIT , a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

Cellnex had teamed up in a consortium with Italian infrastructure fund F2i in its bid for INWIT, which values the company at around 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion). Italy's EI Towers is among rival bidders for part of the firm.

Telecom Italia, which owns 60 percent in INWIT and is in the midst of a restructuring drive to cut costs, said on Monday a decision on selling the business could take several more months.

"We've identified at least five different projects in western Europe which we are analysing in depth," a spokesman for Cellnex said after Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo told analysts on a conference call of the timeline for the INWIT decision.

Cellnex, which is part-owned by Spain's Abertis, already has around two-thirds of its telecoms infrastructure operations in Italy.

