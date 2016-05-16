MADRID May 16 Spanish telecoms mast company
Cellnex is exploring alternative acquisitions in
Europe amid a stalled bidding process for Italy's INWIT
, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.
Cellnex had teamed up in a consortium with Italian
infrastructure fund F2i in its bid for INWIT, which values the
company at around 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion). Italy's EI
Towers is among rival bidders for part of the firm.
Telecom Italia, which owns 60 percent in INWIT and
is in the midst of a restructuring drive to cut costs, said on
Monday a decision on selling the business could take several
more months.
"We've identified at least five different projects in
western Europe which we are analysing in depth," a spokesman for
Cellnex said after Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio
Cattaneo told analysts on a conference call of the timeline for
the INWIT decision.
Cellnex, which is part-owned by Spain's Abertis,
already has around two-thirds of its telecoms infrastructure
operations in Italy.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
