MILAN, Sept 29 Italian telecommunications tower
company Raiway is not interested in buying a stake in
rival Inwit, which is controlled by Telecom Italia
, Raiway Chairman Camillo Rossotto said on Tuesday.
Rossotto said Inwit, whose shares have risen sharply in
recent weeks, had become too expensive.
"A year ago, before Inwit's listing, we were looking with
some interest at a possible expansion of the telecom towers
business, but we have realised that the assets of Inwit and
Cellnex are valued at much higher multiples compared
to ours," he said.
"So the race is over, if there was ever one."
(Reporting by Giancarlo navach)