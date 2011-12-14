(Adds comment, shares, background)
MUMBAI Dec 14 State-run Indian Overseas
Bank may look at borrowing $500 million in the
overseas market next year to meet dollar demand from Indian
companies, its chief M. Narendra told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We may, at an appropriate time, look at medium-term notes
for $500 million next year, when the market is right," he said
over the telephone. "This is to meet credit growth in
international market, (for) corporates who want external
commercial borrowings."
"There are other markets like Chinese, Japanese where we can
also raise money. So, all options can be looked at. Not
immediately, but next year," he added.
Last month, another state-run lender IDBI Bank
became the first local lender to raise funds in offshore yuan in
Hong Kong, signalling a new set of borrowers to enter the
growing bond market.
India's central bank, in November, eased overseas borrowing
rules for local corporates and directed that funds raised abroad
meant for rupee expenditure in India would have to be brought in
immediately, in a move to boost inflow of foreign currency.
Indian companies have been delaying investment plans as
rising interest rates in a slowing economy make projects
expensive. Indian policy interest rates are at their highest
since the global financial crisis in 2008.
Several companies have been scrambling to raise cheap
overseas fund, mainly to pay off expensive rupee-denominated
debt or to redeem convertible bonds.
"Requests for external commercial borrowings are
coming, a lot of them. We are committing some ECBs but not in a
big way," Narendra said, adding international banks are also
dollar-strapped.
The Indian rupee has fallen nearly 19 percent from its 2011
peak in late July and briefly hit a fresh low of 54 to the
dollar on Wednesday, prompting speculation that the Reserve Bank
of India may step into the market to limit the currency's fall.
Shares of IOB, valued by the market at over $1 billion, were
up 0.17 percent on Wednesday in a Mumbai market that ended down
0.76 percent.
They are down nearly 41 percent in 2011, underperforming the
26.6 percent fall in the BSE bank index, since
January.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Harish Nambiar)