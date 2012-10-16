HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Basis Point) - Seven banks are close to sealing the US$100m two-year term loan for Indian Overseas Bank Hong Kong branch, according to sources.

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Doha Bank (US$25m), State Bank of India (US$25m), HSBC (US$15m) and UOB (US$15m) were joined by Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait (US$7.5m), Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (US$7.5m) and Cosmos Bank (US$5m) in general syndication.

Signing is targeted for this week. As previously reported, the bullet loan pays a margin of 175bp over Libor and offered a top-level all-in of 240bp.

Funds from the fully underwritten facility are for onlending.

In May 2011, the borrower got an US$85m three-year term loan that paid a top-level all-in of 165bp via a margin of 130bp over Libor. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)