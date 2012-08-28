HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Basis Point) - One commitment is expected to come in this week for the US$100m two-year term loan for Indian Overseas Bank Hong Kong branch, and additional banks are seeking credit approvals, according to sources.

As previously reported, the loan's mandated lead arrangers are Doha Bank, HSBC, State Bank of India and UOB. The bullet loan offers a margin of 175bp over Libor.

Banks have been invited to join at three ticket levels. Lead arrangers get an all-in of 240bp via a 130bp fee for commitments of US$15m or above. Arrangers get an all-in of 235bp via a 120bp fee for commitments of US$10-14m.

Senior managers get an all-in of 230bp via a 110bp fee for commitments of US$5-9m.

Funds from the fully underwritten facility are for onlending.

In May 2011, the borrower got an upsized US$85m three-year term loan that paid a top-level all-in of 165bp via a margin of 130bp over Libor. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)