SINGAPORE, August 14 (IFR) - Indian Overseas Bank managed yesterday to price a USD500m 5.5-year Reg S trade that underlined just how strong the prevailing bid for investment grade paper is and illustrated the ongoing convergence between the US and Asian new issue concession.

And the unusual fact is that the primary market is fully open for business in what is traditionally the quietest period of the year, something starkly illustrated by last week's USD25bn print in US IG, with bankers expecting that tally to be replicated this week.

Not only is the US IG bid powering up but the Asia IG bid is also out in full force at a level arguably not seen since March. IOB caught the turbo-charge of the Asia bid, but with Indian banks traditionally favouring size over fine pricing, perhaps they could have gone bigger if they had aimed to hit both bids with a Reg S/144a trade.

Still there can be no arguing with the deal's pricing, even if the initial Treasuries plus 430bp guidance seemed to most rivals to be excessively on the generous side. That premium was quickly wiped out however with the hefty 25bp iteration down to plus 405bp/410bp which leads Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered imposed on the deal late in Asian hours yesterday.

The final plus 405bp outcome and this morning's tight plus 399bp print (it's now bid at plus 400bp) is a testament to the market's willingness to embrace what is at first glance a less than straightforward credit proposition.

IOB has higher NPLs than its regional Asian banking peers - around 3.1% versus the 2% regional average - lower interest margins than are typical for the Indian banking sector and heavy exposure to the troubled Indian power infrastructure sector.

Moreover it sits at the lowest rung of investment grade, with a Baa3 rating from Moody's, and, more tellingly a BBB- from S&P with a negative outlook, with a downgrade certain to see selling from investment grade-only real money accounts.

And the deal carries aggressive ownership change language, with an event of default considered to have occurred should the Indian government's current two thirds ownership fall below 50%, a less than comforting prospect than offered by a change of control put in the same circumstances.

On the basis of the pricing IOB can claim to have priced at just 2bp over its secondary curve, using the due October 2016s, which were at a G-spread of plus 393bp when the new deal priced, and factoring in the 10bp curve extension. This is an aggressive concession in relation to the average 7bp new issue concession seen in US 5-year IG deals last week, and reinforces the ongoing convergence dynamic.

Given the meaty plus 400bp handle it's not surprising that the deal was anchored by private banks, which booked a chunky 35%, with many PB accounts offered leverage to book the trade, although no rebate was given out by the leads.

A fair bit of that bid came from Indian private clients and of the 12 anchor orders in excess of USD100m and the two of over USD200m no doubt a few came in from the PB bid as well as from institutions.

At 70%, Asia was best represented, with Europe chalking up 25% and offshore US accounts - largely US funds based in Hong Kong and Singapore - booking 5%.

The final order book was an eye-popping USD5.5bn for an 11 times cover, with the trade about as good an outcome as could be expected in the context of the Reg S only bid.

No doubt IOB's privately-owned peer ICICI will underscore the ongoing IG mania by adding the weight of the US bid as it aims to price a benchmark-sized 5.5-year144a Global today via its Dubai branch.

If the size over pricing dynamic favoured by Indian bank comes into play, a USD1bn trade might be the outcome. At the current indicated plus 425bp guidance, on that assumption, a plus 400bp print is the likely outcome, although in the current market, a plus 300bp handle might even be possible.

That would underscore just how unusual the prevailing summer season is for primary Asia credit.