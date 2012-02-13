NEW DELHI Feb 13 State-run Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's largest oil refining and marketing firm, has asked the government to compensate for revenue losses incurred by selling petrol below market prices, its chairman said.

IOC has suffered revenue losses of about 15.60 billion rupees ($317 million) so far this fiscal by selling petrol below market price.

IOC had debt of 786.96 billion rupees at December-end, finance director P.K. Goyal said.

($1=49.20 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)