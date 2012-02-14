(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
NEW DELHI Feb 13 State-run Indian Oil
Corp Ltd, the country's largest oil refining and
marketing firm, has asked the government to compensate for
revenue losses incurred on selling gasoline below market prices,
its chairman R.S. Butola said on Monday.
India freed pricing of petrol in June 2010 but continues to
subsidise prices of gasoil, kerosene and cooking gas to protect
the poor from the impact of any inflation pressures.
In the second half of 2011 oil companies began reflecting
market realities in local gasoline prices but that stopped since
end-November on the advise of the government -- majority
shareholders in state fuel retailers, due to elections in some
states.
IOC has suffered revenue losses of about 15.60 billion
rupees ($317 million) so far this fiscal by selling petrol below
market price, its head of finance P.K. Goyal said.
Butola said state-fuel retailers are currently losing
slightly more than 3 rupees per litre on local sale of gasoline.
Oil marketing companies previously cut gasoline prices in
mid-November when spot Singapore gasoline prices GL92-SIN were
about 109.30 a barrel and the exchange rate was about 49.30
rupees to a dollar.
Singapore gasoline prices have since risen to about $130 a
barrel and the rupee has recovered to about 49.19 to a dollar.
IOC on Monday posted a net profit in October-December as
cash subsidy from the government and discount on crude and
product purchases from the upstream companies helped it to wipe
off revenue losses on fuel sales at subsidised rates.
In the December quarter the company suffered a gross revenue
loss of about 176.9 billion on sale of diesel, kerosene and
cooking gas, Butola said.
State-run upstream firms gave a discount of 83.36 billion
rupees on crude sales to IOC and the federal finance ministry
has agreed to pay a cash subsidy of 81.87 billion rupees,
leaving the fuel retailer to absorb about 12 billion rupees.
The subsidy also helped it offset a provision of 61.68
billion rupees it had to make to cover levies it could be
required to pay on crude oil purchased for its Mathura refinery
in northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
IOC had debt of 786.96 billion rupees at December-end, Goyal
said.
He said IOC has scrapped a 147 billion rupee term loan
agreement it signed with a group of banks led by State Bank of
India in 2009 as the floating interest cost of the loan was
12.21 percent while it has raised funds at lower cost.
The loan was to part-fund a 300,000-barrels-a-day Paradip
refinery in eastern Orissa state, to be commissioned in second
half of 2013.
($1=49.20 rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)