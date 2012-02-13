* IOC also floats tender to buy sweet grade

* IOC could be looking for heavy crude as alternative to Iran oil-trade (Adds details, comments, background)

NEW DELHI Feb 13 Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, has issued a rare tender to buy heavy crude for April lifting from several regions including South America, Africa and the Middle East, tender documents showed on Monday.

IOC is seeking to buy oil from grades including Bouri, Enfield, Cano Limon, Marlim, Maya, Mesa 30, Oriente, Vasconia, Castilla, Schichallion, Khafji, Ras Gharib, Ratawi and Mandji.

Sellers have the option of selling one or more cargoes of up to 1 million barrels each, with prices to be linked to Dubai FOB quotes, according to the documents.

IOC has also issued a regular tender to buy sweet crude for April lifting.

Both the tenders will close on Tuesday and bids will remain valid until Thursday.

IOC could be seeking heavy grades through a spot tender in anticipation of a disruption of imports from Iran, traders said.

"This (heavy crude oil tender) could be a possible study to evaluate backup options just in case the Iran cargoes stop or are considerably minimised," said a trader.

He also said IOC could be seeking heavier grades for west coast delivery where they have blending facilities.

"There is a possibility that the heavy crude could be meant for processing at its Koyali and Panipat refinery which have a delayed coker unit. But the Iran angle is not ruled out," the trade source added.

Iran's oil sales to India have been fraught with payment problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was scrapped and Indian refiners have sought alternative supplies.

Another Indian refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, said last week it has reduced the size of its annual deal with Iran to 60,000 barrels per day in 2012/13 compared with 70,000 bpd of this fiscal year.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Francis Kan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)