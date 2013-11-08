NEW DELHI Nov 8 Indian Oil Corp's
finance director said on Friday the state-run refiner was buying
"some" dollars from State Bank of India, outside of the
special window created by the central bank.
The Reserve Bank of India had directed in August India's
three state-run oil companies -- the biggest buyers of dollars
in the market -- to source dollars directly from the special
window in a bid to ease selling pressure on the local currency.
However, television channels on Thursday quoted Economic
Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram saying state-run oil companies
had started buying 30-40 percent of their dollar demand in
markets instead of the special window, marking a wind down of
the emergency measure imposed by the RBI.
