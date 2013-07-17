SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, July 17 Indian Oil Corp is in the process of restarting a secondary unit at its 13.7 million tonnes a year Gujarat refinery at Koyali in western India after a fire, the company said on Wednesday.

The fire occurred near the "flare knock out drum" of the refinery's sole gasoline-making 1.8 million tonnes a year fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) unit on Tuesday night, the company said in a statement .

"As a precautionary measure, the unit was taken for safe shutdown," the company stated.

The fire was put out in 10 minutes and one employee sustained a burn injury. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

"The FCC was the only unit involved and it was temporarily shut down," the company said.

Other units at the Gujarat refinery were operating normally, the company added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anthony Barker)