HONG KONG, June 26 (Basis Point) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have been mandated for Indian Oil Corp Ltd's US$300m five-year term loan, sources said.

The four banks are underwriting the bullet loan. Timing of launch into syndication has not yet been decided.

In April, IOC inked a US$250m five-year loan led by Mizuho, SBI and SMBC. Seventeen other banks joined the loan, which paid a top-level all-in of 235bp via a margin of 205bp over Libor in syndication. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)