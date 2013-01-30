US STOCKS-Wall St higher as strong pvt jobs data boosts confidence
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
HONG KONG, Jan 30 (Basis Point) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) received four bids on Monday in response to its request for proposals for a US$120m five-year loan, according to sources.
ANZ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp each put in bids on a sole basis, sources said.
A mandate on the bullet loan is expected to be awarded soon. Funds are for capital expenditure.
In September 2012, the borrower sealed a US$300m five-year loan which paid a top-level all-in of 235bp via a margin of 195bp over Libor. Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on that facility were Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, SBI and SMBC. (Reporting By Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Updates to open)