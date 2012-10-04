SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (IFR) - Indian Oil Corp (Ba3/BBB-, Moody's/Fitch) launched its Singapore dollar benchmark deal, becoming the second Indian borrower to sell in the local market.

It is however setting itself aside from first borrower IDBI's landmark deal by offering longer dated paper of 10 years, thereby setting a new benchmark on the yield curve for future Indian borrowers.

An initial guidance of 4.5% area has been shown to the market via joint leads DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. This is equivalent to about Libor plus 300bp or about 262bp over 10-year Singapore dollar SOR, which is quoted at around 1.88%.

There are no relevant comps for IOC in the Sing dollar 10-year space. So comps being used by the leads include IOC's outstanding US dollar-denominated 2021s, which are indicated at Z-spread of 305bp.

Another comp would be Indian corporate NTPC, whose US dollar 2022s are shown at Z+295bp or 250bp over SOR, which means the IOC transaction is yielding a small NIC at the initial guidance.

The deal announcement followed a one-day roadshow yesterday in Singapore, and reflected keen interest from investors.

More Indian borrowers had shown interest in the local debt market after IDBI scored a successful deal in late August with a SGD250m 3.65% three-year issue that saved it some 60bp against its outstanding US dollar bonds.