SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (IFR) - India's first corporate to issue in the Singapore dollar bond markets was a huge attraction, garnering almost SGD3bn in orders for its debut issue.

Indian Oil Corporation, (Ba3/BBB-, Moody's/Fitch), sold a SGD400m (USD325.3m) 10-year issue yesterday evening that priced at 4.10%, at the low end of final guidance of 4.10%-4.15% - far inside the initial guidance of 4.50% area.

More than 100 accounts took part in the deal. Private banks drove the deal, coming in for 60% of allocations, with fund managers at 22% and banks 18%.

A good share came from offshore accounts, making up 25% with Singapore taking the balance.

The Reg S senior unsecured notes will settle on October 15 at par, with the coupon yielding about 221bp over Singapore dollar SOR. DBS and Stanchart were joint leads.