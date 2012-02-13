BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
NEW DELHI Feb 13 State-run Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's largest oil refining and marketing company, may renew an annual deal with Iran to buy 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil for the fiscal year starting April 2013, its chairman said.
Iran's oil sales to India have been fraught with payment problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was scrapped and Indian refiners have sought alternative supplies.
India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after China, buys 12 percent of its oil needs from the Islamic nation, worth about $12 billion annually. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year