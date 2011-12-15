MUMBAI Dec 15 State-owned fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp has cut prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 920 rupees per kilolitre effective December 16, a move that will bring some relief to airlines reeling under high fuel costs.

Domestic prices of ATF in Mumbai has been slashed to 64,730.23 rupees per kilolitre from 65,650.27 rupees, the company said on its website.

Airlines such as Kingfisher Airlines, Jet Airways , SpiceJet and state-run Air India are suffering losses on account of high jet fuel prices, which make up roughly half of an airline's operating cost. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)