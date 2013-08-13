US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher late; helped by energy
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI Aug 13 State refiner Indian Oil Corp will raise $500 million through a syndicated loan by the end of August, a senior company official said on Tuesday. The proceeds will be used for working capital requirements.
"As per Reserve Bank of India guidelines, we can raise $750 million for capital expenditure, and $1 billion for working capital requirements," P.K. Goyal, director finance, told reporters.
IOC, India's largest refiner and which accounts for nearly a third of the country's refining capacity, earlier raised $500 million in July by way of senior unsecured notes.
Earlier on Tuesday, IOC reported a net loss of 30.93 billion rupees for the June quarter. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
